Elon Musk admits to 'being a huge idiot' for having no control over OpenAI despite $50 million investment

Elon Musk billionaire says signing the letter warning of dangers of AI was something he wanted to do “for the record” but it was “futile.”

It's been little over a month since Elon Musk signed (along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and author Yuval Noah Harari among others) an open letter asking for a six-month pause in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development. Now, he says the letter was "futile".

In between, Musk also incorporated a rival AI firm X.AI in April. "I knew it’d be futile. I just wanted to call it – it’s one of those things. Well, for the record, I have recommended that we pause. Did I think we would – there would be a pause? Absolutely not,” Musk told CNBC in an exclusive interview on May 16.

Musk, Wozniak, and Noah Harari were among the at least 1,120 researchers and scientists who signed the open letter to take a break from post-GPT4 AI experiments for at least six months . The growing fear around AI spans from misinformation and perpetuation of existing biases to loss of jobs, disempowerment, end of democracy and even human extinction from future AI systems (as expressed by Harari in his opinion piece published by the New York Times).

Musk himself has, at one point, called AI the biggest risk to civilisation. At the same time, he has a lot of money riding on the success of generative AI like ChatGPT and its proliferation. Most recently, on May 3, Geoffrey Hinton (dubbed as the godfather of AI) quit his job at Google expressing regret about his life's work on AI.

One could draw parallels between Hinton and J Robert Oppenheimer who led The Manhattan Project from 1942, which led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer went on to regret his work, after the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the Americans during the second world war, and later worried about the successful control of the nuclear energy.

Hinton made a similar remark while calling AI chatbots "scary" at the moment, AI chatbots are not as intelligent as humans. But they soon might be, Hinton said. He also warned that AI could be a lot more dangerous in the hands of "bad actors".

But Musk, today, distanced himself from those afraid of the existential threats arising from the rising presence and influence of AI. He went on to assert that he is “the reason OpenAI exists.” Musk was an early backer of the AI startup (founded in 2015 as a not-for-profit organisation) behind the popular chatbot GPT4.

“I came up with the name,” Musk told CNBC’s David Faber and said he was also instrumental in recruiting key scientists and engineers at the company.

When asked if he should have gotten governance or some level of control for the money he put in, he said, “I fully admit to being a huge idiot here. So OpenAI was meant to be OpenAI, open as an open source... in the beginning, I thought, this is probably a hopeless endeavor, how could OpenAI possibly compete with Google DeepMind. This seemed like an ant against an elephant, you know, not a contest.”

Musk was also asked why the AI at Tesla was not a much talked about subject like OpenAI’s AI tool, to which he replied, “Tesla will have sort of ChatGPT moment maybe if not this year, I’d say no later than next year…suddenly 3 million cars will be able to drive themselves with no one.”

However, in the same interview, Musk did make point that was in sharp contrast with the supposed futility of pausing the development of generative AI. He said Google co-founder Larry Page was “quite cavalier” about AI and did not seem to be concerned about AI safety. “The final straw was Larry calling me a ‘species-ist’ for being pro-human consciousness instead of machine consciousness,” Musk said about his chat with Page.