Elon Musk goes back on warning on AI research — says the open letter he signed is "futile"

Elon Musk billionaire says signing the letter warning of dangers of AI was something he wanted to do “for the record” but it was “futile.”

It's been little over a month since Elon Musk signed (along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and author Yuval Noah Harari among others) an open letter asking for a six-month pause in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development. Now, he says the letter was "futile".

In between, Musk also incorporated a rival AI firm X.AI in April. "I knew it’d be futile. I just wanted to call it – it’s one of those things. Well, for the record, I have recommended that we pause. Did I think we would – there would be a pause? Absolutely not,” Musk told CNBC in an exclusive interview on May 16.