Elon Musk goes back on warning on AI research — says the open letter he signed is "futile"

By Kanishka Sarkar

Elon Musk billionaire says signing the letter warning of dangers of AI was something he wanted to do “for the record” but it was “futile.”

It's been little over a month since Elon Musk signed (along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and author Yuval Noah Harari among others) an open letter asking for a six-month pause in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) development. Now, he says the letter was "futile".

In between, Musk also incorporated a rival AI firm X.AI in April. "I knew it’d be futile. I just wanted to call it – it’s one of those things. Well, for the record, I have recommended that we pause. Did I think we would – there would be a pause? Absolutely not,” Musk told CNBC in an exclusive interview on May 16. Musk, Wozniak, and Noah Harari were among the at least 1,120 researchers and scientists who signed the open letter to take a break from post-GPT4 AI experiments for at least six months . The growing fear around AI spans from misinformation and perpetuation of existing biases to loss of jobs, disempowerment, end of democracy and even human extinction from future AI systems (as expressed by Harari in his opinion piece published by the New York Times).