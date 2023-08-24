News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, on Thursday, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that news organisations can also partake in the platform’s ad revenue sharing platform along with creators. The move could encourage more journalists and media outlets to post directly on the platform instead of sharing links to the articles.

Earlier this week, Musk also shared his plan to remove headlines from news articles shared on the platform while retaining just the lead image from links.

But with the shortened links, users might end up writing some text along with their posts and eventually, they could consider X's premium service that allows a single post of up to 25,000 characters. This could also mean that individuals and organisations could write stories exclusively for the platform to take advantage of what it is offering.

“If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!” the billionaire posted on X on Tuesday.

To reap the benefits of ad revenue sharing, the organisations and individuals would also most likely have to be subscribed to X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue), have a Stripe payment account and at least five million views with three months on the platform.