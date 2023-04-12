Elon Musk says most Twitter advertisers have returned as profit nears

According to Musk, the majority of advertisers have returned to Twitter after leaving in the wake of widespread layoffs and technical issues that raised worries about the spread of hate speech, fake news, and other undesirable content.

Elon Musk said that the majority of the advertisers that stopped using Twitter after his $44 billion purchase have started using it again, indicating that the floundering social media site is finding its footing.

Musk reiterated during a rare Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC that Twitter was now breaking even and might start turning a profit as early as this quarter. When the billionaire turned the tables on his interviewer and questioned the BBC's record on everything from Covid disinformation to hate speech, more than three million users tuned into the online dialogue, which occasionally grew hostile.

After a contentious battle with Twitter's management and board, which included a moment where they sued the entrepreneur to pressure him into a deal, Musk acquired the firm last year. Musk claimed that he ultimately completed the transaction because he was required to by law, but he later stated that he now likely wouldn't sell Twitter even if the asking price was the same.

“Almost all of them have either come back or said they’re coming back,” Musk said.

The convoluted conversation ranged from the ridiculous, with the millionaire constantly asserting his dog is now Twitter's CEO, to serious subjects like how to handle sexism.

“I am not the CEO of Twitter. My dog is the CEO of Twitter,” Musk laughed as he said. “He’s got a black turtleneck, what more do you need?”

(With Bloomberg Inputs)