Elon Musk says "long tweets" coming soon to Twitter — here's what could be new

In its pre-Elon Musk days, Twitter announced that it was introducing Notes. "A way to write longer on Twitter," the official tweet read.

Elon Musk is at it yet again, changing the rules of Twitter with every passing day — if not every hour.

In response to an 82-tweet thread started by @adamscochran, Musk said that Twitter will soon introduce a feature that will allow users to share long tweets. How long will "long tweets" be? Only Musk knows.

A feature like this can entirely change how the platform functions from being a "micro-blogging" site to a full-fledged tumblr or Medium. However, while Twitter Notes seems to be thriving in its own universe, it is also not globally available and is restricted to limited regions.

"The new feature will address situations where it can be difficult to follow threads by allowing users to put all of the text into a Note. Notes will also address situation where users had to post screenshots of their Notes app in order to tweet a large portion of text," reported TechCrunch in June on the Twitter Notes launch.

One month post its arrival, Twitter said that writers were using the feature in "lots of different ways". It also added that Notes will be rolled out more widely and Twitter will share the next steps as it progresses.

Whether or not Musk's idea of longer tweets will be similar to this or an entirely different approach is still unclear.

In his limited time at the company, Musk has turned it into a rollercoaster ride and one can hope that all his promises come to fruition in the best way possible.

Oh, and Elon? We're still waiting for that edit button.