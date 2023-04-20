Elon Musk says 'lawsuit time' after Microsoft drops Twitter from its ad platform

Microsoft has said it will drop Twitter from its advertising platform next week following which Elon Musk has threatened of a lawsuit.

Microsoft has said it will drop Twitter from its advertising platform next week, nearly two months after Twitter announced that it will begin charging a minimum of $42,000 per month to users of its API. Responding to the tech giant’s move, Twitter boss Elon Musk has threatened of a lawsuit.

“Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter,” Microsoft has said on its advertising web page. The firm said April 25 onwards, Microsoft users will be unable to access their Twitter account through its social management tool, create and manage drafts or tweets, view past tweets and engagement, schedule tweets.

However, other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available, it said.

Following Microsoft’s decision, Musk tweeted, “They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time.”