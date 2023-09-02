CNBC TV18
Elon Musk just said ‘no’ to rumours of an X coin to pay creators

In a separate development, Musk’s platform X said that it will add an option for creators to share their email with their subscribers.

By Sriram Iyer  Sept 2, 2023 8:08:30 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Elon Musk, the world's richest man with a net worth of over $248 billion who owns X, has refuted rumours that his microblogging platform, formerly called Twitter, will launch a new coin to pay the creators on its platform.

In response to post, which said that the new digital coins can be eventually exchanged for real money, Musk said a simple “no”.
In a separate development, Musk’s platform X said that it will add an option for creators to share their email with their subscribers. “This could be for a newsletter function and/or to allow creators to easily take their email list with them to other platforms, as Elon has previously promised,” the official handle for X said.
Musk retweeted the same and added his rationale for the new feature. “It’s vital that creators be able to leave our platform at any time and take their subscribers with them. We want to give peace of mind to creators that they’re not trapped here if they build a large audience,” Musk added.
This new feature on X is a follow up to the advertising revenue share programme that the platform announced in July this year.
Who is eligible for the ad revenue share on X?
  • Handles with blue tick mark i.e. verified accounts
  • Handles that have an average of 5 million impressions (per month) on their content in the preceding 3 months
  • Handles with least 500 followers
