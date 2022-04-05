Elon Musk posts poll on Twitter edit button; CEO Parag Agrawal warns of 'consequences'

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has asked users to “vote carefully” on the edit button requirement poll posted by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the microblogging platform’s biggest shareholder.ag

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” Agrawal said retweeting Musk’s post.

“Do you want an edit button,” the post read, followed by misspelled “yes” and “no” options in Musk’s casual style.

On April Fool’s Day, Twitter had said it was working on an edit button. However, as the news went viral, the microblogging site issued a statement, saying they could not confirm or deny anything about the feature.

Agrawal's tweet came as a dig at another poll started by Musk last week in which he had asked his followers if they believed Twitter rigorously adhered to the principles of free speech. He had then warned users to vote “carefully” as the consequences of the voting exercise would be important. About 70 percent of respondents said “No” and as what could be assumed as a “consequence”, Musk ended up buying 9.2 percent stake in Twitter Inc.

As per a regulatory filing, Musk owns 73.48 million Twitter shares which are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which the billionaire is the sole trustee. Last month, the Tesla CEO had said he was mulling building a new social media platform.

"It does send a message to Twitter ... having a meaningful stake in the company will keep them on their toes, because that passive stake could very quickly become an active stake," Hindustan Times quoted Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC, as saying.