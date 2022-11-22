Elon Musk pauses relaunch of Twitter’s blue check verification

Twitter is pausing the relaunch of its paid blue check verification service until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation, Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday said the social media giant was pausing the launch of its renewed paid ‘Twitter Blue’ verification service. The launch was earlier scheduled for November 29.

“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals,” the billionaire tweeted.

Soon after taking over Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Musk announced an $8 blue check subscription service but soon halted it as fake accounts mushroomed.The service ‘Twitter Blue’ was rolled out across several regions two weeks back but was soon put on hold to be launched later this month.

Before Musk took control of Twitter on October 27, the blue tick was given to celebrities, government heads, and other celebrities after their accounts were verified by the site's platform.

The $8 subscription fee announced on November 6 was a measure to retain advertisers and generate revenues. The move, however, led to a surge in imposter accounts, forcing Twitter to temporarily halt the service.

With the new release, changing someone's verified name will cause the loss of the blue check "until the name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service", Musk said.

Separately amid concerns of a second round of layoffs, Musk has told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

The company has cut its global staff size by about half from 7,500 earlier, while Musk has also raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt.