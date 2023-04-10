Elon Musk paints over the missing ‘W’ from Twitter’s logo. Here’s his take on ‘Titter’

Days after photos of a missing ‘W’ from Twitter’s logo outside San Francisco headquarters went viral on social media, the microblogging site’s new boss Elon Musk has offered clarification.

Days after photos of a missing ‘W’ from Twitter’s logo outside San Francisco headquarters went viral on social media, the microblogging site’s owner and CEO Elon Musk has offered clarification. However, it doesn’t really clarify and instead continues to raise doubts about whether the billionaire plans to rename the firm "Titter."

This is the photo that has been doing rounds on social media.

“To this, Musk replied with a fresh photo, saying “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!”

He added, “They tried to muffle our titter.” The billionaire has previously too made jokes about calling Twitter by “Titter.”

In fact, earlier in April 2022, Musk started a poll back asking his followers if the company should be renamed. The two options he gave in the poll were - “Yes” and “Of course”. He didn’t own the company then, but was starting to make moves to acquire the social media platform.

According to a Forbes report, Twitter responded to questions emailed on April 9 with a poop emoji—an automated response sent to all reporters that was set up by Musk.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, Musk has brought in a slew of changes to cut costs and push up revenue be it layoffs or getting people to pay for a premium subscription. Twitter's iconic blue bird logo also underwent a peculiar transformation into the popular "doge" meme last week but the birdie is back again for now.

