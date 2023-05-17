Elon Musk on Twitter, Tesla and more — full text of his interview with CNBC

Speaking exclusively to CNBC's David Faber, Tesla chief & Twitter Owner Elon Musk talked about controversial tweets, how twitter would rather lose advertising money than compromise on truth and how the US Fed will be slow to cut rates going forward.

From OpenAI to Tesla to Twitter, Elon Musk casts a long shadow. The maverick CEO of Tesla, in an interview with CNBC's David Spader, holds forth on various subjects that he is regularly vocal about — free speech, the impact of rapidly evolving AI, and advertising Tesla cars in a first.

Here is the verbatim transcript of his interview, edited for style.

Q: You just finished your annual meeting, you took a lot of questions from very eager audience. I feel like most of it you have shared before, but there was some news and I want to start there, advertising — you didn't sound like you are going advertise that much. But you did at least seem to open the way to saying, "Okay, we might consider doing some advertising." Why?

A: I believe in listening to the shareholders and actually was surprised by the level of enthusiasm for advertising. Since we have not historically done that. But there perhaps is a some good logic to it and that if we are simply sending out information by say, the Tesla Twitter account or my Twitter account, or somewhat preaching to the converted, and not reaching people that are not already convinced, essentially, so I think they probably have a good point. Well, I mean, I think it's worth a try and we will see how effective it is.

Q: Do you have any idea how you would like to try it? Or what that would involve?

A: I have some general thoughts about advertising, if advertising is informative, and entertaining, then it can start to approach content. So I think sometimes advertising is perhaps non-informative, or perhaps in some cases bit misleading. In fact, we have lost some advertisers on Twitter, because community notes applies to advertising too. And so if somebody advertises something that is perhaps a bit inaccurate, then it gets community noted and then they get mad and stop advertising.

But we care enough about the truth that we are willing to give up advertising dollars on Twitter, even if in order to have the least inaccuracy.