Making it an extension of photo sharing app, Instagram, may have given Threads a good start with the number of users. But the road ahead could be a long one. What it needs is for world leaders and heads of states, people who run government departments, as well as other big billionaires behind giant corporations to move for the platform to have the same kind of influence that Twitter seems to display with its limited user base.

The world was waiting for a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. But what came was Instagram Threads , Zuckerberg’s direct challenge to Musk’s attempt to dominate narratives on social media. But this fight may be more than a clash of egos between two of the world’s richest men.

In the run up to the 2024 US election, the emergence of Threads as an alternative space for political conversations and rhetoric assumes even bigger significance. In an era of extreme polarisation, it is not unimaginable that the owner of a platform may try to popularise opinions and news, based on his/her own bias.

At best, competition would help to check such instincts within both Musk (net worth $247 billion) and Zuckerberg (net worth $107 billion).

At worst, the polarisation will get worse and there will be different echo chambers for people with differing ideologies. Whichever way this battle goes, news is going to be an important catalyst and there, Zuckerberg has to make a U-turn.

The meta fight is not for eyeballs alone, it’s fight for influence

Instagram was already much bigger than Twitter. Reels, like TikTok videos, were way more addictive than anything Twitter had to offer. However, the influence of microblogging, by the likes of politicians, industrialists, movie stars and journalists, to name a few, is a tough one to ignore.

That inertia may be a tough one to break. Especially, because it’s just additional work for people handling those accounts.

Threads may be an attempt to woo social media enthusiasts who are overwhelmed by the Musk aura that reeks off Twitter. The whimsical flex — from charging for verification to limiting the number of tweets one can see to trying to create or trample on political narratives — that Musk could afford in a one man arena was, maybe, too much for Zuckerberg to ignore.

The new microblogging app also comes with a fair share of other questions beyond “how to use Threads”.

This may also mean a U-turn in Zuckerberg’s attempts to keep Meta free from the chaos of daily news and the responsibilities, and liabilities, which come with it. Can Threads avoid news like Facebook did? If Zuckerberg does go back to being friends with news and publishers, will the investors like it?

It’s a tough one to answer. It is possible for the platform to downgrade external links, for example, to news sites. However, why would you do that when your competitor Twitter seems to thrive in the clash of narratives. Without those bitter banters, many of which Elon Musk himself leads, the Twitter experience may not be the same.

But is it possible for Instagram Threads to win this fight without embracing news? The intuitive answer would be no. Meta has to review its relationship with publishers, one that it had decided to abandon post the Donald Trump election in 2016.

The other big question that looms over investors is, what will happen to Facebook now that there’s Threads? Will it eventually decline to an imminent death, one that has been predicted many times in the past?