Making it an extension of photo sharing app, Instagram, may have given Threads a good start with the number of users. But the road ahead could be a long one. What it needs is for world leaders and heads of states, people who run government departments, as well as other big billionaires behind giant corporations to move for the platform to have the same kind of influence that Twitter seems to display with its limited user base.

The world was waiting for a cage fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. But what came was Instagram Threads , Zuckerberg’s direct challenge to Musk’s attempt to dominate narratives on social media. But this fight may be more than a clash of egos between two of the world’s richest men.

In the run up to the 2024 US election, the emergence of Threads as an alternative space for political conversations and rhetoric assumes even bigger significance. In an era of extreme polarisation, it is not unimaginable that the owner of a platform may try to popularise opinions and news, based on his/her own bias.