Elon Musk is planning on taking CEO role at twitter: Reports

IST (Published)

After closing the $44 billion deal to take over Twitter, Elon Musk is all set to take over the role of the chief executive officer at the microblogging website, as reported by Bloomberg.

The news comes a few hours after the reports stating that Musk has fired the social media company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.
Bloomberg also reported that Musk is planning to reverse lifetime bans on users.
Earlier in the day, Musk hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".
One of the interesting aspects of the whole firing fiasco is that this move comes a day after Musk denied the reports claiming that after closing the deal Musk will resort to mass layoff, which will amount to 75 percent of Twitter employees.
Also read: As the epic Twitter deal nears closure, what are Elon Musk’s plans for the platform?
The billionaire said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.
"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.
After the reports of the firings at Twitter, Musk shared a tweet saying: "The bird is freed".
Also read: Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal may get $42 million payout as he gets terminated by Musk
