Elon Musk is planning on taking CEO role at twitter: Reports

By Nishtha Pandey

One of the interesting aspects of the whole firing fiasco is that this move comes a day after Musk denied the reports claiming that after closing the deal Musk will resort to mass layoff which will amount to 75 percent of Twitter employees.

After closing the $44 billion deal to take over Twitter, Elon Musk is all set to take over the role of the chief executive officer at the microblogging website, as reported by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reported that Musk is planning to reverse lifetime bans on users.

Earlier in the day, Musk hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

The billionaire said he paid a visit to Twitter Inc's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" said the caption of a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

After the reports of the firings at Twitter, Musk shared a tweet saying: "The bird is freed".