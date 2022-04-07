Elon Musk is on Twitter board: What does it mean for the microblogging site?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has refiled the disclosure with the US Securities and Exchange Commission of his stake in Twitter to reflect the change in status from passive to active investor after being named as a board member.

Elon Musk owns 73,115,038 Twitter (TWTR) shares, or 9.1 percent of the company, making him its biggest stockholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, on April 5, announced the joining of Elon Musk as a board member. Following this, Musk made the disclosure in a 13D filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission reflecting his intention to be active in Twitter’s business.

Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey also supported the move. He said that both Parag and Elon lead with hearts and they will make an incredible team.

What could this mean for Twitter?

According to a Verge report, the inclusion of a new high-profile member like Elon Musk may result in undermining of the CEO. Parag Agrawal may find himself distracted by Musk's viral polls and stream-of-consciousness product suggestions.

Agrawal already has aggressive goals to meet for the company like growing its user base by 100 million, accelerating revenue growth and gaining market share as a digital advertiser. The start has been good so far and Twitter has been diversifying. However, with the inclusion of Elon Musk, Agrawal may find himself struggling to balance his own vision against that of an unpredictable board member with a strong public support, as per the report.

On the other hand, it’s possible that Musk’s presence on the board will serve as a balance against Elliott (a team of activist investors who led the campaign that forced Jack Dorsey to step down) and other investors. Musk will only have one vote out of the now 12 board members but his status as both the platform’s largest shareholder and most influential board member will likely give him soft power.

Plus, Musk’s inclusion has bumped up the stock price of Twitter significantly which in turn is good for Agrawal as activist investors may find it difficult now to challenge his leadership, as per the report.

Twitter has clarified that Elon Musk will have an “an important advisory and feedback role” and that he will have no responsibility over day-to-day operations. However, with over 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most influential persons on the platform.

Musk's polls to drive Twitter's decisions?

Till now Elon Musk has been quite vocal about the issues with Twitter and his suggestions to fix them. Musk has raised 4 key issues in the past that he would like to solve with Twitter. These are free speech, the edit button, crypto frauds and ppen-source transparency.

Earlier this week, Musk brought up the idea of an edit button again, tweeting a poll asking the users if they want an edit button. More than 70 percent of respondents said yes and a day later, Twitter officially made the announcement that it is working on an edit button. However, Twitter's Communications team clarified that they had been working on it since 2021 and the idea didn’t come from the poll.

Last month, Musk tweeted a poll asking whether users believed Twitter was protecting free speech. About 70 percent of respondents said ‘No’. In a follow up Tweet, he said since Twitter serves as a de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech, it undermines democracy. He then asked users what should be done. Further he added another question about whether a new platform was needed.

Earlier in January, Musk had raised yet another complaint that Twitter was spending more time on other products rather than fighting crypto spam bots which are causing losses to people. He recently resurfaced the complaint, tweeting that the crypto fraud bots are the "single most annoying problem" on Twitter.

Musk had also suggested that Twitter should make the algorithm open source. Even Jack Dorsey appeared to endorse the idea, tweeting, "The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone."