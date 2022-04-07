Elon Musk is on Twitter board: What does it mean for the microblogging site?

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022
I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022
Do you want an edit button?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022
Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022
Yeah, single most annoying problem on twitter imo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022
The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone https://t.co/o2DkSTWW0O— jack⚡️ (@jack) March 25, 2022