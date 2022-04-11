Elon Musk is not joining Twitter board, announces CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Monday announced that Elon Musk will not be joining the board of the microblogging site. The announcement comes a week after Agrawal said that the Tesla CEO was joining the board of directors of Twitter

"Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here," tweeted Agrawal on Monday.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Agrawal had tweeted last week.

Musk has been an ardent critic of the site which had left investors and market experts divided over the impact of him joining Twitter board. Reports also said that Musk joining the board had also left the company's employees concerned about the future of its ability to moderate content.

The Tesla CEO has suggested a raft of changes in Twitter's services including Twitter Blue premium subscription.

Musk had raised four key issues with Twitter in the past that he would like to solve. These are free speech, the edit button, crypto frauds and open-source transparency.