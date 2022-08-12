Elon Musk hints at creating his own social platform

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Could Elon Musk start his own social media platform in case the Twitter deal does not come through?

Amid his bitter legal feud with Twitter, Elon Musk appeares to have hinted at starting his own social media platform.

One of Musk’s followers asked him in a tweet if he would create his own social platform in case the Twitter deal does not come through, and Musk replied with“X.com”. No other details about the website were shared by him.

According to New York Post, “X.com” was the domain name associated with a financial services startup that Musk founded and eventually merged with PayPal. In 2017, Musk reacquired the X.com domain name from PayPal and announced that he had re-launched the site — which is currently blank except for a single X in the top-left corner.

This conversation was a part of a bigger thread where the Tesla CEO was discussing selling his Tesla shares. When another follower asked him if he was done selling, Musk replied, “Yes. In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close *and* some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock.”

The trial that will determine the outcome of Musk’s battle with Twitter will take place in a US Court beginning on October 17.