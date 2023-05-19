Elon Musk has career advice for young professionals to help them thrive in the era of AI

In the age of AI, tech mogul Elon Musk shares his insights, offering advice to young people. Musk was asked by CNBC in an interview about the career options he would suggest to his own children now that AI is part of society.

This year hasn't been great for the job market. So far, as per data by layoffs.fyi, globally over 1,90,000 employees have been laid off. Big tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have let go of thousands of employees. One of rising concerns is the threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking away jobs from humans.

According to Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of AI, that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT.

But while on one hand, there is the fear of jobs shrinking, there's also an opportunity that is ripe for the plucking. In the age of AI, tech mogul Elon Musk recently shared his insights on this subject, offering advice to young people. Musk was asked by CNBC in an interview about the career options he would suggest to his own children now that AI is part of society.

'Follow your heart in terms of what you find interesting'

Musk provided some valuable guidance, despite acknowledging that answering such a question was challenging in such a rapidly evolving industry.

When it comes to choosing a career path, Musk encourages individuals, including his own children, to pursue their passions. In addition to finding meaning in one's work and contributing to society, he stressed the value of deriving personal fulfillment from it.

While Musk acknowledged the possibility of AI replacing humans in various professions in the future, he stressed the need to find a purpose beyond mere job performance.

Moreover, Musk wondered about how to discover purpose and satisfaction in a world where AI may surpass humans in their respective fields. He acknowledged that dwelling too deeply on this notion could be discouraging and demotivating.

'Don’t let the power of AI depress you'

“If we do get to the sort of like magic genie situation where you can ask the AI for anything. And let’s say it’s even the benign scenario — how do we actually find fulfilment? You know, how do we find meaning in life if AI could do your job better than we can? I mean, if I think about it too hard, it can be just dispiriting and demotivating.” Musk said

In essence, Musk is encouraging young professionals to follow in his footsteps — to pursue careers that they enjoy and have a positive impact on the world. He also advises them to pursue work that genuinely captivates and satisfies them. By following their passions and leveraging their individual strengths, individuals can navigate the obstacles presented by AI and discover meaningful ways to coexist with advancing technology.

The demand for AI jobs

With the increasing proliferation of AI, a lot of jobs have also started to come into the picture. Companies have now started offering six-figure salaries to a select few who know how to use the next-gen AI chatbots. In just the last six months, job platform Fiverr saw a 1,400-percent increase in demand for services connected to AI. Further, many employers have also started asking for ‘know how to use ChatGPT’ as a skill on recruitment platforms.

The hottest job in the field of AI right now is prompt engineering, which requires people to talk to a program such as Google's Bard or OpenAI's ChatGPT and try to convince it to respond in certain ways. According to a report in Bloomberg San Francisco-based AI startup Anthropic is hiring a ‘prompt engineer’ with a salary of up to $335,000 per year.

According to Manikanth Challa, CEO & Founder, Workruit, these are some of the AI jobs in demand:

Prompt Writers — For creating content and questions to train AI models.

Data Scientists — For analysing and interpreting data to improve AI algorithms.

Software Engineers — Developing and optimising AI algorithms and systems.

AI Ethicists — Ensuring responsible and ethical use of AI in various industries.

AI Trainers — Teaching machines to learn and improve their performance.

AI Consultants — Advising businesses on AI adoption strategies and implementation.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Specialists — Working on the development of NLP models and systems.

Machine Learning Engineers — Designing, building and implementing machine learning models.

AI Product Managers — Overseeing the development and implementation of AI-powered products and services

Also read: Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data to develop AI systems