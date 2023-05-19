Elon Musk has career advice for young professionals to help them thrive in the era of AI

In the age of AI, tech mogul Elon Musk shares his insights, offering advice to young people. Musk was asked by CNBC in an interview about the career options he would suggest to his own children now that AI is part of society.

This year hasn't been great for the job market. So far, as per data by layoffs.fyi, globally over 1,90,000 employees have been laid off. Big tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have let go of thousands of employees. One of rising concerns is the threat of Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking away jobs from humans.

According to Goldman Sachs, as many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of AI, that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT.

But while on one hand, there is the fear of jobs shrinking, there's also an opportunity that is ripe for the plucking. In the age of AI, tech mogul Elon Musk recently shared his insights on this subject, offering advice to young people. Musk was asked by CNBC in an interview about the career options he would suggest to his own children now that AI is part of society.