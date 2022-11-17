    English
    technology News

    Elon Musk cryptic reply to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s ambiguous tweet

    Elon Musk cryptic reply to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s ambiguous tweet

    Elon Musk cryptic reply to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s ambiguous tweet
    CNBCTV18.com

    Jack Dorsey this morning tweeted, "no one knows anything” triggering speculation.

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has been closely observing the moves of the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The duo has exchanged tweets in the past and today Dorsey put out a cryptic tweet saying “No one knows anything”. While no one knows the context of the tweet, the new Twitter boss was quick to jump in.

    “Magic knows all,” Musk tweeted.
     
    However, users kept debating the tweet, with many speculating it to be about cryptocurrency as there were references made to FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried aka SBF. Even Dorsey replied to a user who asked if he had links with SBF.
     
    Last week, Musk and Dorsey exchanged tweets about the microblogging website’s new vision and the ‘Birdwatch’ feature.
    Musk said there is a need for Twitter to become the most accurate source of information about the world in a tweet. Dorsey replied to the tweet saying, “Accurate to who?”
     
    To this Musk replied that the information’s accuracy will be judged by the people of Twitter and mentioned that the feature ‘Bird Watch’ had been renamed to ‘Community Notes’. The duo went on to argue about the name and the feature’s purpose.
    Earlier on Wednesday, Musk revealed in court testimony that he will be reducing his time on Twitter and eventually looking for a new leader to run the social media company, The Guardian reported. After this, in a thread on Twitter, one user tagged Jack Dorsey asking him if he would return as the CEO to which Dorsey promptly replied, “Nope”.
     
    Dorsey had also apologised to Twitter's employees when the company laid off nearly 50 percent of its workforce and said he owns the responsibility for this as he expanded Twitter too quickly.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
