Elon Musk: Bought Twitter to try to help humanity, whom I love

By Shloka Badkar

Mini Elon Musk tweets statement, clarifying why he bought Twitter and what his thoughts are on advertising. Read here-

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk in a statement after taking over Twitter on Thursday.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

He said he wanted to personally share his motivation in acquiring Twitter. "There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong," he said.

Musk said that at present, there is "great danger" that social media would splinter into far left wing and far right wing chambers that generate hate and divide the society.

He said much of traditional media has catered to and fueled these polarised extremes as "they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost."

"That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognising that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility," he said.

However, he said that it is important to adhere to the laws of the land and the platform's goal is to be welcoming to all, where one can choose their desired experience according to their preference.

Talking about advertising, Musk said the app aspires to be the most respected advertising platform that "strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise." He said he believes that when done right, advertising can delight, entertain and inform. "It can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!," he said.

"To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together," he concluded.