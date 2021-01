Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, known for his various scientific endeavours ranging from space explorations to self-driving cars employing cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, seems to have set his sights on a new venture. It appears this time he is focusing on saving the environment through an initiative that would help deal with the vast amount of carbon emissions that are worsening the threat of climate change.

On Friday, Musk took to Twitter to announce that he is going to donate a whopping $100 million as a prize for the best carbon capture technology. He did not elaborate much on that leaving the readers to rack their brains what it is going to be about.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the details related to his announcement will be revealed next week.

Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2021

Musk’s timing could not have been better, given there has just been a change in administration in the United States and that among the first slew of executive orders, reversing the decisions of the past administration, was rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

This is most certainly going to cause a significant disruption in the energy sector and sustainable development will once again take the centre stage. It is only logical to invest in futuristic technologies that help reduce the carbon footprint. It seems Musk has already begun his preparation for what is to come.

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is an important emissions reduction technology that provides the foundation for carbon removal or "negative emissions". It involves a process of capturing waste carbon dioxide emitted from various industrial processes in order to store or deposit it in someplace from where it cannot enter the atmosphere or reuse it as a resource to create other valuable products.