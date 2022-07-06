Elista all set to elevate the music experience with the launch of its two new speakers

Elista, an Indian electronics brand, announced the launch of ELS ST 8000 and ELS ST-8000 Mini Tower speakers on Wednesday. Aesthetically designed, both speakers are Made In India and offer a perfect balance of style and sound.

ELS ST 8000-AUFB with Mic is a complete head-turner and packs in volume bass and treble control along with a powerful 80W output. It comes equipped with an 8-inch subwoofer and is available at an unbeatable price of Rs 7,199.

ELS ST 8000 Mini-Single Tower Mini Speaker offers dynamic sound and bass effects with 60W sound output and is available at Rs 4,990.

Both the speakers check all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux and USB. In addition to this, users can connect these speakers with a wired mic and sing their hearts. The ELS ST 8000 - AUFB Speakers can also be connected with a mic wirelessly and users have an option to control the echo levels.

These speakers not only fill the room with clear, powerful sound, but they are also eye-catching. The RGB Multi-colour disco LED Lights to add to their appeal. To give users the ultimate comfort and convenience, they come with an easy-to-use remote control.

Commenting on the launch, Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said, “We are happy to launch our Make-in-India single tower speakers - ELS ST 8000 AUFB with mic and ELS ST 8000 Mini. These speakers are an ideal choice for consumers looking to elevate their music experience to the next level. Our value-for-money products are a testimony of our hard work towards our customers, who are of utmost priority to us.”

