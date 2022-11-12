    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin and more, companies lose billions in Twitter Blue chaos

    Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin and more, companies lose billions in Twitter Blue chaos

    Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin and more, companies lose billions in Twitter Blue chaos
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    A tweet from an imposter Eli Lilly jokingly announcing that “insulin is free now” meant that the company lost billions in its market cap.

    Multinational companies like Lockheed Martin and Eli Lilly lost billions of dollars because of tweets made by impersonated accounts using Twitter’s new paid verification feature. The newly launched feature which allowed Twitter accounts to have a verified checkmark for just an $8 a month subscription had resulted in a deluge of fake accounts.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    While Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, had announced that the move would crack down on spam and bots, the fake accounts meant that the social media company had to halt Twitter Blue subscription.

    While users choose to impersonate personalities like former US President George Bush to Jesus Christ to LeBron James, international corporations were not spared either. Companies like Tesla, PepsiCo, Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin, Twitter and many others found themselves being targeted.  In some cases, tweets from these fake accounts weren’t just harmless jokes and satire.

    Also Read: New $8 Twitter Blue vanishes only days after launch amid flurry of fake accounts

    A tweet from an imposter Eli Lilly jokingly announcing that “insulin is free now” meant that the company lost billions in its market cap as shares fell by five percent.

    Aerospace defence company Lockheed Martin suffered from a similar fate when a fake account tweeted that company would halt weapon sales to countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel pending further investigation into their human rights records. This post cost the company billions when shares fell by over 5.5 percent.

    Other companies like PepsiCo, Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, and Nestle also saw shares dip briefly when fake accounts made more obviously satirical tweets.

    The new paid verification feature was released just a week after Musk took charge at Twitter.

    Also Read: Twitter sees surge in fake accounts after paid blue tick service rollout

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Eli LillyLockheed MartinTwitter

    Previous Article

    At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto firm FTX

    Next Article

    Tech This Week: Xplore Health launches respiratory muscle training device; Fujifilm India launches mirrorless digital camera and more

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng