Electronics to get costlier as Taiwanese chipmaker giant mulls price hike

Amid a global shortage of semiconductors, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), world’s largest chip maker, is planning to increase the prices of its chips by a massive 20 percent, according to media reports.

In the last few months, TSMC has already raised chip prices by more than 10 percent. However, the chipmaker has decided to hike prices again as strong demand continues to outstrip supply.

If TSMC goes ahead with the plan, this would be the company's steepest single increase. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, higher prices will come into effect later this year or next year.

The company caters to the chip demand of several tech giants, including Apple. Thus, there is a good chance that the rise in the price of chips would translate to costlier iPhones and electronics.

In the quarter ending June, TSMC posted a net profit margin of 36 percent. The company plans to make $100 billion in capital investments over three years. At present, the chipmaker is building a semiconductor facility in Arizona (the United States) and considering opening its first chip plant in Kumamoto (Japan).

Meanwhile, following TSMC's suit, other Taiwanese semiconductor companies have also raised chip prices in the recent past. This comes at a time when a global chip shortage has already crippled the production of consumer electronics, ranging from automobiles to home appliances.

In fact, this shortage of microchips has forced automakers — including General Motors, Ford Motor, Toyota, Honda, and Volkswagen, among others — to stop the production of certain models.

According to a report by consulting firm AlixPartners, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage — which started after the pandemic in 2020 — is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021. Recently, Intel Corporation's chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger predicted that the shortage of semiconductors is likely to stretch into 2023 as well.

An analysis by Goldman Sachs suggests that the global chip supply shortage impacts at least 169 industries.