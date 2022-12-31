Eight workspace tips to make your 2023 even more productive

Here are eight Google Workspace tips to better manage your time and productivity in 2023.

Hybrid working became the norm for most this year, and it hasn’t been an easy transition. Switching between multiple work contexts, environments and tools can be challenging — unless you’re making your technology work harder for you.

Here are eight Google Workspace tips to better manage your time and productivity in 2023.

Change how your time is spent

Use Google Calendar’s colour categorisation feature to understand how you’re spending your time. Name a colour label for an event and Time Insights will give you an idea of the time you spend on, say, strategy or staff meetings. This way, you can better balance your time between events to meet your goals.

Also Read: India may allow Chinese JVs to bring iPad production to country

Set up working hours, location

Marking your work hours on Google Calendar is one method of keeping track of your work hours, which can easily go over in a hybrid workspace. You will be informed if someone tries to meet with you outside of, say, 9 am to 5 pm.

Since "going to work" doesn't always mean travelling to the office, you can additionally provide a working location. For instance, if you let your coworkers know when you'll be in the office, they can organise a face-to-face meeting there more easily.

Make time for an appointment

Use Calendar's "Appointment slots" function to set aside some time so that colleagues can book meetings with you. Select "Appointment slots" when creating a new event to plan your availability for appointments, just like when setting up an out-of-office message.

To make it simple for others to schedule a meeting, you can also create a shareable Web version of your calendar. On the other hand, you can use appointment scheduling to share availability with third parties via a booking page, eliminating the need for back-and-forth communications.

See tasks clearly

Use Calendar's Tasks function to keep your to-do list visible and easy to access. You can immediately edit recurrence schedules from Calendar and track overdue activities. This makes it possible for you to carefully follow and perform the chores each day, ensuring that you are in compliance with your obligations.

Filter emails to focus on the important stuff

Set rules in Gmail to reroute emails as they arrive to help you manage your enormous inbox. Set up a filter with the phrase "Has the words: unsubscribe," for instance, if you receive a lot of email newsletters. This way, the emails won't distract you and you can look for them later.

To ensure that you prioritise such emails when you begin your day, consider setting up a filter that places a star next to emails from your supervisor.

Get your emails out faster

Gmail now enables you to draft messages more quickly with Smart Compose and Smart Reply, which suggest ways to complete your sentences. This saves typing time.

Catch up on a meeting

Google Meet now allows you to watch the recording of a meeting in case you missed it.

You can also use automated meeting transcriptions that provide a full transcript of a Meet call directly in a Doc, which means you can get a gist of the meeting without watching the entire video.

Collaborate more effectively online

To create a new Google Docs to get a project started, simply type doc.new into your browser, or type “@” in a Doc to generate a list of recommended people and content, like meetings or related documents and files.