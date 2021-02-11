Politics Efforts on to make social media platforms abide by Indian laws, says union minister Updated : February 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST Chandrasekhar asked whether the government was aware of the recent controversies about the alleged bias and subsequent infringement of Article 19 by certain social media and digital media platforms. Article 19(2) authorises the government to impose, by law, reasonable restrictions upon the freedom of speech and expression “in the interests of… public order”. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply