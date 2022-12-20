Education Metaverse company, Edverse, launches virtual classroom with 3D visualisation and storytelling

Edverse also said that it is providing free access to experience-based learning in Metaverse with its Immersive Live Academic Series.

Edverse, an education metaverse company, recently launched Edverse Meta Classroom. The company said that the platform is the world's first virtual classroom designed to be used inside the Metaverse. It is said to provide educators and learners with 3D visualisation and storytelling.

“With Meta Classroom, educators and learners can connect and collaborate from anywhere in the world, bypassing physical boundaries and limitations. Learners get a more personalized experience by getting access to expert educators from around the world and eliminating the geographical barriers that can limit learning opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

It offers interaction with 3D objects. For example, students can dive into a magnified human cell to learn about its structure and function, explore the surface of the moon and study the stars, or sit at the bottom of the ocean and learn about mysterious sea creatures with classmates from all over the world.

Edverse also said that it is providing free access to experience-based learning in Metaverse with its Immersive Live Academic Series. The live series digs deeper into the themes of 'Our Universe' and 'History of Civilisation' for classes 5 to 12 spanning across four weeks.

The series is live from December 15 every day 7 pm onwards with a new topic introduced every Monday. Students will receive certification by Edverse on completion.

Edverse's Meta Classroom is powered by a range of built-in tools and features to enhance the learning experience. These include interactive 3D models that can be accessed from Edverse's massive 3D content library, seamless interactions between learners and educators, and performance-tracking capabilities that provide educators access to a comprehensive dashboard.

“The platform's performance tracking feature enables educators with real-time analysis of each learner's progress, allowing them to tailor their teaching to the needs of each individual learner. This personalized approach to learning can improve attention and retention rates, providing a holistic learning experience for students,” the company added.