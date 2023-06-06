According to the report, 28 percent of students use it to prepare for entrance or competitive exams while 23 percent want to learn a new skill for their work.

The edtech sector in India experienced a remarkable surge during the pandemic, driven by school closures and the shift to online education. However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the industry, marked by funding declines, scrutiny of business models, and widespread layoffs.

According to PwC's Startup Deals Tracker - CY22, venture funding for edtech startups in India witnessed a significant decrease, dropping from $4 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Notably, this figure fell even below the funding levels observed in 2020, when the total edtech investment reached $2 billion.

Furthermore, PwC's findings revealed a decline in the number of funding deals in the edtech industry, with only 52 deals recorded in 2022 compared to 88 in the previous year. Particularly challenging was the K-12 segment, which received a notable share of investment but faced its own set of difficulties during this period.

However, despite the near-term challenges faced by the sector, there are indications of long-term growth potential . The demand-supply mismatch between teachers and course availability in offline education is expected to fuel the growth of the edtech industry in India. The 'India e-Conomy Report' jointly published by Google, Bain & Company, and Temasek highlighted that digital services have become integral to the lives of over 700 million internet users in India. Consequently, the edtech sector is expected to continue its gradual growth trajectory.

According to the report, edtech platforms accounted for nearly 50 percent of users' total study hours, showcasing the significant usage of online learning. Furthermore, the upskilling and online K-12 tuition segments are projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent by 2030.

Who is India's edtech sector consumers?

Additionally, 78 percent of edtech consumers in India started using the platforms during or after the pandemic and out of this 85 percent come from metro cities, 77 percent from tier 1 cities and 74 percent from tier 2 cities, as per the report.

Further 66 percent of digital consumers prefer to take an expensive online course even if it means taking out a peronal loan and 59 percent prefer courses that feature the best quality teachers even if it is at a higher price.

What does the Indin edtech consumer want?

According to the report, 28 percent of students use it to prepare for entrance or competitive exams while 23 percent want to learn a new skill for their work.

A lack of qualified teachers is likely to propel students towards online test preparation platforms, with 30 percent of edtech customers having paid for an online test preparation course.

Further a majority of edtech users 60 percent prefer offline-online models compared to pure-play online courses.

With terms to future prospects online certification and diploma courses

will see rising demand since today’s fast-evolving nature of work requires

regular upskilling and reskilling.