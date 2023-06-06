CNBC TV18
Edtech sector in India faces funding decline in 2022 but long-term prospects remain strong: Report

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 6, 2023 1:16:35 PM IST (Updated)

According to the report, 28 percent of students use it to prepare for entrance or competitive exams while 23 percent want to learn a new skill for their work.

The edtech sector in India experienced a remarkable surge during the pandemic, driven by school closures and the shift to online education. However, 2022 proved to be a challenging year for the industry, marked by funding declines, scrutiny of business models, and widespread layoffs.

According to PwC's Startup Deals Tracker - CY22, venture funding for edtech startups in India witnessed a significant decrease, dropping from $4 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion in 2022. Notably, this figure fell even below the funding levels observed in 2020, when the total edtech investment reached $2 billion.
Furthermore, PwC's findings revealed a decline in the number of funding deals in the edtech industry, with only 52 deals recorded in 2022 compared to 88 in the previous year. Particularly challenging was the K-12 segment, which received a notable share of investment but faced its own set of difficulties during this period.
