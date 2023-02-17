Edtech firm BrightCHAMPS launches 'Next-Gen Hub' for life-skills learning in Vietnam

The learning centre, according to the company, offers hybrid STEM-accredited classes based on a curriculum reviewed by an independent Global Curriculum Advisory Board comprising world-renowned experts.

In response to the increasing demand for blended learning solutions in the post-pandemic era, edtech company BrightCHAMPS has launched its phygital model for life-skills learning, called the BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub. The edtech platform is planning to set up more such hubs in major cities in India, Indonesia, and UAE in the next two years.

The learning centre, according to the company, offers hybrid STEM-accredited classes based on a curriculum reviewed by an independent Global Curriculum Advisory Board comprising world-renowned experts from Roblox, Kyron Learning, GEMS Education, and Nous Group.

The first BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub opened this week in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, while the second is scheduled to follow soon, in May 2023, also in Vietnam.

Founder and CEO of BrightCHAMPS, Ravi Bhushan, said, "We’ve learned that parents look towards global companies like BrightCHAMPS to simplify their lives by being the one-stop destination for all life skills learning for their kids. So we’re definitely looking to establish more BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hubs in the coming year."