Ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr raises $10 million in Series A

Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced raising $10 million funding in Series A from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.

Owl Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based ed-tech focused venture capital fund, also joined in backing the start-up founded by Karan Bajaj, former Discovery Networks CEO and bestselling novelist.

White Hat Jr helps kids aged 6 to 14 build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

The company, started in November 2018, had earlier raised $1.3 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.

"Our mission is to harness the natural creativity of kids and shift their mindset from an early age - from being consumers to creators of technology," Bajaj, who is the CEO of WhiteHat Jr, said.

"It's been heartening to see the projects of kids in the first 6 months of launch as they're creating immensely creative, high utility digital applications that are bound to have long-term impact," he said.

White Hat Jr has developed their own original coding curriculum, which is centred on product creation, and imparts their lessons via 1:1 live, interactive online classes.

The new funds will be used to strengthen their technology platform, expand the course curriculum as well as increase consumer awareness, WhiteHat Jr.