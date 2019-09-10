Business
Ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr raises $10 million in Series A
Updated : September 10, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced raising $10 million funding in Series A from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.
White Hat Jr helps kids aged 6 to 14 build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.
The new funds will be used to strengthen their technology platform, expand the course curriculum as well as increase consumer awareness, WhiteHat Jr.
