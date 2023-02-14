EbixCash launches UPI transactions for Foreign Nationals visiting India

This new capability, according to EbixCash, will allow a Foreign national visiting India to pay for goods and services in India, using UPI in seconds.

EbixCash Limited, a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc., on Tuesday, announced that it has become the first company in India to pioneer, launch and enable Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions for foreign nationals visiting India. This new capability, according to EbixCash, will allow a Foreign national visiting India to pay for goods and services in India, using UPI in seconds.

“As a part of that initiative, EbixCash has become the first financial services entity in the country to enable UPI services for foreign delegates attending the G-20 summit being held in India. EbixCash will be carrying out a pilot launch shortly in Bangalore at the G-20 summit, involving dignitaries from the world’s 20 most powerful nations,” the company said in a statement.

T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, Payment Solutions Division and EbixCash World Money said. “We are excited to announce the launch of UPI for foreign nationals exchanging currencies across airports in India. This is in line with our commitment to embrace the vision of India’s Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi to promote digital transactions in India. This would enable passengers to visit our airport counters across India for converting their foreign currency into digital Indian currency, with a UPI interface to pay for goods and services across the country”.