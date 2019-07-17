Ebix buys Yatra: Here are all investments Atlanta-based software firm made in India so far

After American software and services company Ebix Inc acquired online travel service provider Yatra for $336 million, CNBC-TV18 looks at the recent acquisitions of Nasdaq-listed company.

Here's where the company invested in India:

Zillious

Ebix's subsidiary acquired an 80 percent controlling stake in Zillious Solutions Private Limited, which is an on-demand SaaS travel and provides technology solutions in business process consulting firm for the travel industry.

The announcement of the acquisition came in February. Ebix said it will fund the transaction in cash, using its internal cash reserves.

Weizmann Forex Limited

EbixCash World Money Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Ebix, said it entered into an agreement to acquire a 74.84 percent controlling stake in Weizmann Forex in January. Weizmann is among the largest inward remittance provider.

The parent company said it will be funding the entire transaction in cash, using its existing bank line and internal cash reserves.

Foreign Exchange services at Kannur Airport

EbixCash World Money, the company's subsidiary and forex division, was awarded the rights in December for providing foreign exchange services at the newly-opened Kannur International Airport.

AHA Taxis

The software major in December 2018, said that one of the EbixCash subsidiaries acquired a 70 percent stake in AHA Taxis, an online cab hiring platform mainly known for its inter-city travel.

Routier

The company, in October 2018, said one of the India-based EbixCash subsidiaries acquired a 67 percent stake in Routier, a Delhi-based business-to-business marketplace for trucking logistics.

Centrum Direct

The company in August 2018, acquired Centrum Direct for a reported Rs 1,2000 crore valuation. Centrum Direct was the largest travel business and forex dealer in the country before the deal.

Smartclass

The company in April 2018 announced it entered into an agreement to acquire 60 percent stake in India based Smartclass Educational Services Private Limited (Smartclass). Smart class is an e-learning company and helps in implementing education solutions for schools.

Miles Software

In September 2018, Ebix acquired Mumbai-based Miles Software for $19 million.

Pearl International Tour & Travels & Lawson Travels & Tours

The company acquired assets of Delhi-based Pearl International Tour & Travels and Mumbai-based Lawson Travels & Tours in 2019. The two companies cumulatively conduct a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately $140 million. Both these companies will be tightly integrated into EbixCash’s Via travel Division.

The acquisition of these assets will increase EbixCash’s travel expanse across its two travels brands Via & Mercury, to a total GMV of Rs 8,100 crore ($1.16 billion).

ItzCash Card

In 2017, it had acquired an 80 percent stake in ItzCash Card for $120 million (Rs 778 crore).

Paul Merchants