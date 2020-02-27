  • SENSEX
Ear-worn devices led Indian wearables market ships 14.9 million units in 2019

Updated : February 27, 2020 08:51 PM IST

Basic wearables continue to dominate India's wearables market with a 96.2 percent category share, up 177 percent YoY in 2019.
Smart wearables that can run third-party applications on the device itself, accounted for 3.8 percent of the overall wearable shipments in 2019 and registered 49.5 percent growth from the previous year.
Earwear grew multifold with 443.6 percent during 2019, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer electronics categories in the country.
