#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

E-commerce, social networking top disruptive business models, says survey

Updated : October 30, 2019 02:08 PM IST

E-commerce, social networking and digital payment platforms top the list of most disruptive business models, revealed a new KPMG survey on Wednesday.
In a survey of over 740 technology industry business leaders globally, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba emerged as the most disruptive companies while DJI, Google, Netflix, Airbnb, Microsoft, Facebook, and Baidu rounded out the top 10 list.
Maintaining its position on the list of most-disruptive business models over the next few years, e-commerce continues to capture attention with its dramatic growth prospects.
E-commerce, social networking top disruptive business models, says survey
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Bandhan Bank for failing to comply with promoter holding norms

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV