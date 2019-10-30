Business
E-commerce, social networking top disruptive business models, says survey
Updated : October 30, 2019 02:08 PM IST
E-commerce, social networking and digital payment platforms top the list of most disruptive business models, revealed a new KPMG survey on Wednesday.
In a survey of over 740 technology industry business leaders globally, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba emerged as the most disruptive companies while DJI, Google, Netflix, Airbnb, Microsoft, Facebook, and Baidu rounded out the top 10 list.
Maintaining its position on the list of most-disruptive business models over the next few years, e-commerce continues to capture attention with its dramatic growth prospects.
