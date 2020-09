Lux tech company Dyson has launched the Corrale straightener in India, replete with a host of tech features.

The Corrale sports Dyson’s patented flexing plates, which the company claims flexes to shape and gather hair and deliver better results with less reliance on heat.

This is a classic Dyson take on hair styling tools, as the company’s tech was built to reduce the dependility on heat.

Much like the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Airwrap styler, the Corrale straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology.

“Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss. We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands,” says James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

How does it work?

Dyson claims that Corrale’s manganese copper alloy plate is suitable for all hair types as the styling tool’s in-built heat control for precise temperatures can intelligently adjust to your hair type.

The plates adapt to the hair, they apply tension more evenly and stop strands splaying. The tool packs in a platinum sensor, and Dyson claims the temperature is measured 100 times a second.

This technology communicates with a microprocessor which in turn controls the heating system delivering precise, accurate heat.

To straighten hair, a combination of heat, tension and control is required – heat to break the hydrogen bonds in the hair, tension and compression to reshape these bonds and control to apply the heat and tension evenly.

Cord-free and travel friendly

The Corrale is cordless and packs in a 4-cell lithium-ion battery technology to deliver cord-free performance. The straightener fully recharges in just 70 minutes and provides up to 30 minutes cord-free styling.