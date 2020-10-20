  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Dxomark to engage with Indian companies in 2021: CEO

Updated : October 20, 2020 10:53 PM IST

The France-based firm said India is important as the country is the second-largest smartphone market.
The company checks various parameters for evaluating cameras that include exposure, colour, texture and zoom.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max camera has been ranked sixth with a score of 124 in the Dxomark report.
Dxomark to engage with Indian companies in 2021: CEO

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

FDI up 16 percent to USD 27.1 bn in Apr-Aug: Govt data

FDI up 16 percent to USD 27.1 bn in Apr-Aug: Govt data

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Sales of manufacturing cos contracted 41.1 pc in Q1: RBI

Sales of manufacturing cos contracted 41.1 pc in Q1: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement