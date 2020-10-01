  • SENSEX
​Droom acquires Visiolab Ideas to enhance vehicle research and customer buying experience

Updated : October 01, 2020 05:18 PM IST

With this acquisition, Droom will provide a live virtual tour of vehicles to its customers in 3D.
Droom introduces an AR-VR lab with this acquisition to enhance the customer experience in their vehicle buying research.
