Technology Droom acquires Visiolab Ideas to enhance vehicle research and customer buying experience Updated : October 01, 2020 05:18 PM IST With this acquisition, Droom will provide a live virtual tour of vehicles to its customers in 3D. Droom introduces an AR-VR lab with this acquisition to enhance the customer experience in their vehicle buying research.