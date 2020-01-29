Associate Partner
Budget2020
Double-digit growth for iPhones in India, says Tim Cook

Updated : January 29, 2020 05:11 PM IST

The India premium market is growing faster (over 26 percent) than the overall market (over 10 percent), which is a positive sign for Apple to target new users.
The revenue from iPhones in the holiday quarter was $56 billion globally.
Apple shipments are set to rebound in India during 2019 with an estimated growth (YoY) of 6 percent.
