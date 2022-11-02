Doodle For Google 2022 finalists unveiled: 20 doodles open for online voting

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Online voting for the contest will be open to the public until November 7 (closing at 10 am).

Google on Wednesday unveiled the 20 finalists of its annual Doodle For Google competition. It opened online voting to the public to choose their favourite doodle in each of the five class-wise categories at the publicly available link .

In a statement, Google said that over 100,000 students from 1,450 schools in more than 100 cities across the country participated in the contest, submitting entries on the theme of ‘In the next 25 years, my India will….’

The doodle of the National Winner amongst these will be featured on www.google.co.in for 24 hours on November 14, which is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

In addition, Google also added that the National Winner would receive a Rs 5,00,000 college scholarship, Rs 2,00,000 technology package for their school or non-profit organisation, a Certificate or Trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices or allied products (subject to availability), and fun Google collectables, the tech giant added.

The Doodle For Google contest has been held in India nearly every year since 2009. It invites art-loving students from Classes 1 to 10 in India to develop their interpretations of the Google logo and submit creative doodles aligned with a predetermined contest theme. The entries are evaluated by Google executives and by a jury panel consisting of industry leaders and creative thinkers from across the country.

This year’s panel of judges consisted of Neena Gupta, national awardee, actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality; Kuriakose Vaisian, comic book editor, filmmaker, and stand-up comic; social influencers and founders of Slayypoint, Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale; and Alika Bhatt, artist, teacher, YouTuber, Tedx speaker, and entrepreneur.