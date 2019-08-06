Politics
Donald Trump slams Sundar Pichai, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Updated : August 06, 2019 08:27 PM IST
Trump, in a series of early posts on Twitter, slammed Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, and again raised questions about the search engine's work with China, despite his administration's earlier comments that any such work was limited.
Trump, who is seeking re-election in 2020, has repeatedly slammed Google and a host of other technology companies, echoing conservative critics' claims of unfair treatment and raising the specter of regulation.
Trump on Tuesday accused Google of 'very illegal' acts but offered no evidence, and no formal charges have been announced.
