On Wednesday, the top bosses of the world's most powerful and influential tech companies lined up before US lawmakers for an interrogation. The question at hand was simple - Are they too powerful and too dominant monopolies of the internet age? Amazon Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg pleaded not guilty. All four of them said emphatically that their companies aren't really that big.

Barely 24 hours after that unprecedented grilling, the very same companies reported historic quarterly profits. Amazon's profit had doubled, Facebook's was up 98 percent, Apple had improved the sales of all of its products, Google reported its first-ever revenue decline but still managed to post a cool $7 billion in profit.

ALSO READ: US lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows

A once-in-a-century pandemic is ripping through the world, the US economy has shrunk by a stunning 33 percent in the last 3 months, but these 4 companies reported a combined profit of $29 billion. Their own earnings is pouring cold water on their claims of not being all-powerful.

The evidence laid out by the US lawmakers was damning. They produced actual emails, some sent by Mark Zuckerberg himself, to show that Facebook bought Instagram simply to kill competition and gobble up a potential rival because it had the resources to do so. Jeff Bezos pretty much admitted that Amazon may have used proprietory data from merchants who sell on its own platform against them. Tim Cook could not explain why Apple takes too big a cut in the revenue of third party developers that sell apps on its PlayStore.

The first question to Sundar Pichai was this - "Why does Google steal content from honest businesses?"- He managed to dodge this and many more that followed.

But, however damning the evidence, does it really matter? Wall Street doesn't seem to think so. Investors rewarded the four companies after their earnings report handsomely and added $230 billion to their market cap on a single trading session.

The pandemic is clearly making the big tech companies more powerful. Our lives have gone completely online. From work to shopping to leisure, the internet is the only constant in these turbulent times. In fact, the US Congressman David Cicilline opened the hearing with this statement - "Our founders would not bow before a king. Nor should we bow before the emperors of the online economy." He was not alone in expressing this sentiment.