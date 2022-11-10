Doja Cat changes her Twitter name to Christmas, then tweets Elon Musk for help

By CNBCTV18.com

The 27-year-old rapper and singer had changed her name to “Christmas” on the social media site and is now stuck with it due to the changes introduced by Musk after his takeover of the microblogging site

After the $44-billion takeover of Twitter, Musk announced that a change in a Twitter user's screen name would lead to the temporary loss of a checkmark. With the $8 Twitter Blue subscription now live, Doja Cat is unable to switch back to her old screen name.

Taking to Twitter, the Say So performer on Wednesday evening said: “I don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help I’ve made a mistake.”

i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

Twitter's new owner responded to Doja Cat's tweets, assuring her that a fix was on the way.

“Working on it!” Musk told Doja Cat. He later added “pretty funny though” referring to the situation.

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

A few minutes later Doja Cat attached an audio clip on Twitter which was just a six-second sigh.

Even as she dealt with the issues with her Twitter account, the 27-year-old rapper and singer continued to interact with fans and followers on Instagram. She shared several shots to her account on Wednesday on the Meta-owned platform.

The performer wore an all-black outfit with an oversized jacket and a set of knee-high boots. She was also seen in a multi-coloured bodysuit.

Doja Cat is not the only celebrity to criticise Musk over the new Twitter payment scheme. Several celebrities have quit the social media platform or have threatened to leave, including actor Whoopi Goldberg.