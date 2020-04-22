Business Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank? Updated : April 22, 2020 11:49 AM IST The Jio-Facebook deal is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. This also marks Facebook’s third direct investment in India, after it backed social commerce firm Meesho and online learning firm Unacademy in the past year. Facebook has also leap-frogged search giant Google in its India investment strategy. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365