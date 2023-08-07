PwC CEO Dialogues | Curb on laptop imports is our 'Y2K' moment, says Dixon Tech VC & MD Atul Lall

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 CEO Dialogues panel, Lall said that the government's policy framework is strategically aligned to provide significant support to the electronics manufacturing sector.

India’s move to curb the import of laptops and PCs is an inflection point, a “Y2K moment”, for the electronics sector in India, said Atul Lall, Vice Chair and Managing Director, Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues panel, Lall said, “Anywhere around the world, you need state intervention, you need some handholding in the stages of the infancy of any industry. We firmly believe that the government policy framework is absolutely aligned in that direction.”

He added that the government's policy framework is strategically aligned to provide significant support to the electronics manufacturing sector. He noted that the government's commitment to this industry is evident through its initiatives and policy decisions, aimed at boosting domestic production and making India a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Lall drew parallels between the electronics manufacturing sector and the automotive industry, highlighting the potential for a similar transformation. He noted that the success story of the automotive sector, where India emerged as a manufacturing and export hub, could be replicated in the electronics manufacturing market.

" The Indian domestic manufacturing industry will take just 6-8 months to ramp up the production and in the intervening period the government is coming up with the requisite policy interventions to ensure that demand is met either through imports or enhancing local production," he added.

Lall also commended the government's initiatives, which he described as "very supportive in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem." He highlighted that these initiatives are geared toward fostering innovation, research and development, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the sector.