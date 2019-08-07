Technology
Disney to bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ at popular Netflix price
Updated : August 07, 2019 06:47 AM IST
Disney's bundle includes family-friendly digital offering Disney+, sports service ESPN+, and Hulu, which will cater to adults, for a $5-per-month discount. The Hulu offering in the bundle will include commercials.
That price is the same as Netflix's most popular plan, which allows streaming on two devices simultaneously.
Video streaming competition will intensify soon, with Apple Inc, AT&T's WarnerMedia's HBO Max and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal planning to roll out new services
