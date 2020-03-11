  • SENSEX
Disney+ launches in India via Hotstar; no changes in subscription plans

Updated : March 11, 2020 02:58 PM IST

Hotstar has rolled out an update, which not only changes the app's name to Disney+ Hotstar but also adds Disney+ shows.
The streaming service will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24, while Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.
Hotstar, at its peak, reported more than 10 crore daily active users and 30 crore monthly active users last year.
